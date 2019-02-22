While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 22

Trump and Kim may meet one-on-one in Hanoi: US official

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will have the chance to share meals and meet one-on-one at their summit in Hanoi next week, said a senior administration official on Thursday.

They will also take part in extended meetings of their delegations at the Hanoi summit, which will be similar in format to their first meeting in Singapore on June 12 last year.

“President Trump is looking to, after really in some respects breaking the ice with Kim in June, talk in more depth about the kind of future North Korea could enjoy if it follows through on its commitment to the final and full denuclearisation,” said the official during a background call on the summit.

The Trump administration’s negotiators, including special envoy Stephen Biegun, arrived in Hanoi this morning and are in talks with their North Korean counterparts to close the gap on various issues ahead of the Feb 27-28 summit.

READ MORE HERE

Police say Empire actor Jussie Smollett staged Chicago attack to advance career

Actor Jussie Smollett paid two brothers thousands of dollars to beat him in a staged racist and homophobic attack because he was unhappy with his salary on the hip-hop TV drama Empire, Chicago’s police chief said on Thursday.

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, was arrested on Thursday and charged with lying to police about the alleged attack on Jan 29. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was visibly angered as he condemned his actions.

Police did not spell out how the 36-year-old actor hoped to boost his salary by staging the supposed attack by supporters of President Donald Trump.

READ MORE HERE

Saudi sisters stopped in Hong Kong while fleeing kingdom

Two young Saudi sisters in Hong Kong said on Thursday they had been intercepted by kingdom officials at the city's airport while attempting to escape to Australia, in the latest case of women fleeing the ultra-conservative country.

The pair, who have adopted the aliases Reem and Rawan, said in a statement from their lawyer that they had renounced Islam and fear the death penalty if forced to return to Saudi Arabia.

The sisters aged 20 and 18, whose representatives say they suffered violent abuse, fled to Hong Kong in September from a family holiday in Sri Lanka and were planning to fly on to Australia. But they say they were obstructed by Saudi officials and have been living in hiding in the Chinese city for nearly six months since.

READ MORE HERE

Basketball: Nike in damage control after college star's shoe shreds

Nike was in damage control mode on Thursday after US college basketball phenomenon Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury when his shoe shredded during a marquee game attended among others by Barack Obama and Spike Lee.

The Duke University forward, expected to be the top player taken in June's NBA draft, was injured just 36 seconds into Wednesday night's rivalry game against the University of North Carolina.

The 18-year-old Williamson, who has been averaging 22.4 points per game, was dribbling near the free throw line on his team's first possession when he planted his left foot and his shoe blew apart.

READ MORE HERE

Ciao Karl: Fendi says goodbye to Lagerfeld at Milan show

Fendi said farewell to Karl Lagerfeld on Thursday, presenting the last line the veteran fashion designer created for the Italian luxury label before his death.

With a replica of his "Love KL" signature displayed behind them, models strutted down the catwalk in a neutral palette of beige, brown, terracotta and dark grey outfits with dabs of green, orange and yellow popping out in the Autumn/Winter 2019 line.

Lagerfeld, who died on Tuesday aged 85 and was best known for his work at French house Chanel, joined Fendi in 1965 and had collaborated with the Rome-based brand since, forming a creative duo with the founding family's scion Silvia Venturini Fendi.

READ MORE HERE