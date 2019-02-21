Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who said he was assaulted, charged with filing false police report

NEW YORK (WP) - Jussie Smollett was charged on Wednesday (Feb 20) with disorderly conduct after allegedly filing a false police report about his assault in Chicago last month.

"Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest," tweeted police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The news of the felony charge comes hours after the Chicago Police Department announced that the Empire actor was being treated as a suspect in the criminal investigation.

Police said days ago that they wanted to speak with Smollett again after discovering new evidence that had "shifted the trajectory of the investigation".

He previously told police he was attacked on Jan 29 by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs, tied a rope around his neck and poured a chemical substance on him.

There have been heightened doubts about Smollett's allegations amid increasing news reports that he could have staged the attack.