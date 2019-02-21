While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 21

Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at St Regis Residences

Residents at the St Regis Residences on Tanglin Road had to be evacuated after a bedroom there went up in flames.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire incident at 33 Tanglin Road at about 11.30pm on Wednesday (Feb 20).

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a unit on level 12, and was extinguished using a water jet and a hosereel.

A man residing on the twelfth floor was evacuated by SCDF and taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Days before summit, Trump raises prospect of easing North Korea sanctions

A week before a second summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump held out the prospect of an easing of tough sanctions on the country, but only if it does "something that's meaningful" on denuclearisation.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump also said he expects to meet with Kim again after their Feb 27-28 summit in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital.

Trump said he did not think North Korea was reluctant to denuclearize, in spite of a lack of concrete progress since he and Kim met for a first summit in Singapore in June.

US Justice Department preparing to receive Mueller's Russia probe report: CNN

The US Department of Justice may announce as early as next week that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has given the attorney-general his report on the federal Russia investigation, CNN said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

After the expected announcement, US Attorney-General William Barr will review Mueller's findings and submit his own summary to Congress, CNN reported.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the CNN report.

ISIS teenager Shamima Begum ‘shocked’ after Britain revokes her citizenship

A British teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria said on Wednesday she was shocked by a government decision to revoke her citizenship and was considering applying to settle in The Netherlands, the homeland of her husband.

Shamima Begum, who travelled to Syria in 2015 and now wants to return to Britain after giving birth in a refugee camp in Syria last week, said the order was “unjust”.

Banglasdesh, meanwhile, said the teen has no claim to Bangladeshi nationality. Britain's Home Office had reportedly said that it believed Begum was entitled to claim citizenship there.

Samsung S10 phones jump on hole-punch camera, screen fingerprint sensor trends

Samsung has unveiled its flagship Galaxy S10 series to commemorate a decade since launching its first Galaxy S smartphone.

The Galaxy S10 series consists of the 5.8-inch S10e, 6.1-inch S10 and the 6.4-inch S10+. Design wise, they all might look like the previous S9 series. But the new S10 smartphones feature one of the latest industry design trends - the hole-punch camera display, where a tiny hole is made near the corner of the screen to accommodate the front camera.

This hole-punch design helps to reduce the borders around the display, which Samsung dubs the Infinity-O display.

