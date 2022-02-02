While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 2

Defiant Putin says West has ignored Russia's security concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of ignoring Russia's security concerns and deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war.

In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis for nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion.

"It's already clear now... that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored," Putin said at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, one of several Nato leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated.

Putin described a potential future scenario in which Ukraine was admitted to Nato and then attempted to recapture the Crimea peninsula, territory Russia seized in 2014.

READ MORE HERE

22 dead, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador's capital