Ukraine crisis: Defiant Putin says West has ignored Russia's security concerns

KYIV/MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday (Feb 1) of ignoring Russia's security concerns and deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war.

In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis for nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion.

"It's already clear now... that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored," Putin said at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, one of several Nato leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated.

Putin described a potential future scenario in which Ukraine was admitted to Nato and then attempted to recapture the Crimea peninsula, territory Russia seized in 2014.

"Let's imagine Ukraine is a Nato member and starts these military operations. Are we supposed to go to war with the Nato bloc? Has anyone given that any thought? Apparently not," he said.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade.

Russia denies it is planning an invasion but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday that it was time for Moscow to withdraw its troops if it is sincerely not planning to invade, said a senior State Department official.

"We continue to hear those assurances that Russia is not planning to invade, but certainly every action we see says otherwise, with the continued build up of troops, heavy weapons, moving to the border," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"If President Putin truly does not intend war or regime change, the Secretary told Foreign Minister Lavrov then this is the time to pull back troops and heavy weaponry and engage in a serious discussion....that can enhance collective European security."

Ukraine an 'instrument'

Putin has not spoken publicly about the Ukraine crisis since Dec 23, leaving ambiguity about his personal position while diplomats from Russia and the West have been engaged in repeated rounds of talks to defuse the crisis.

His remarks on Tuesday reflected a world view in which Russia needed to defend itself from an aggressive and hostile United States. Washington was not primarily concerned with Ukraine's security, but with containing Russia, he said.

"In this sense, Ukraine itself is just an instrument to achieve this goal. This can be done in different ways, by drawing us into some kind of armed conflict and, with the help of their allies in Europe, forcing the introduction against us of those harsh sanctions they are talking about now in the US," he said.