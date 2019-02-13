While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 13

Thai princess apologises after being disqualified from PM run

The Thai King's sister, disqualified this week by the Election Commission from running for prime minister, apologised for causing "problems" for the Thai people ahead of next month's election, the country's first since a 2014 coup.

Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi's comments came a day after the commission dropped her name from an official list of prime minister candidates.

The commission said members of the royal family should stay above politics, echoing a sharp rebuke from King Maha Vajiralongkorn that her bid was "inappropriate" and unconstitutional.

"I am sorry my genuine intention to work for the country and Thai people has caused such problems that shouldn't have happened in this era," she said on Instagram late on Tuesday, after making a public appearance in central Thailand. She ended her statement with the hashtag, "#howcomeitsthewayitis".

Trump says could extend China trade talks deadline

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would consider extending the deadline for a trade deal with China beyond March 1.

"If we're close to a deal, where we think we can make a real deal... I could see myself letting that slide for a little while," Trump told reporters at the White House. But he added: "Generally speaking, I'm not inclined to do that."

The comments came as the third round of trade negotiations were set to resume in Beijing to avert more than doubling tariffs on US$200 billion (S$270 billion) in Chinese imports.

Drug lord, escape artist ‘El Chapo’ convicted by US jury

The world’s most infamous cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who rose from poverty in rural Mexico to amass billions of dollars, was found guilty in a US court of smuggling tons of drugs to the United States over a violent, colourful, decades-long career.

Jurors in federal court in Brooklyn convicted Guzman, 61, head of the Sinaloa Cartel, on all 10 counts brought by US prosecutors.

Richard Donoghue, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said he expected Guzman to receive life without parole when sentenced on June 25.

BBC cameraman is attacked at Trump rally

A supporter of President Donald Trump attacked a BBC camera operator during a presidential rally in El Paso, Texas, the broadcaster said.

“BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was violently pushed and shoved by a member of the crowd while covering a President Trump rally in Texas last night,” a BBC spokesman said in an email Tuesday.

Trump was in El Paso to increase support for his proposed wall on the US. border with Mexico, in his most significant rally since his funding demands for the project temporarily shut down the government.

Katy Perry pulls shoes resembling blackface

Singer Katy Perry has apologised after shoes in her fashion line, Katy Perry Collections, drew outrage for resembling blackface.

It is the latest brand to pull offensive designs during February, when Black History Month is observed.

The shoes, which featured large red lips, a wide triangular nose and blue eyes, were released last summer and came in nine different colourways, including black. When photos of the black shoes began circulating on social media, they prompted an immediate backlash

