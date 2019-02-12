While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 12

Pompeo warns allies Huawei presence complicates partnership with US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cautioned US allies on Monday (Feb 11) against deploying equipment from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei on their soil, saying it would make it more difficult for Washington to “partner alongside them”.

The United States and its Western allies believe Huawei Technologies’ apparatus could be used for espionage, and see its expansion into central Europe as a way to gain a foothold in the EU market.

Washington is concerned in particular about the expansion of Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecoms equipment, in Hungary and Poland.

Brazil's Vale knew deadly dam had heightened risk of collapse

Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore miner, knew last year that the dam in Brazil that collapsed in January and killed at least 165 people had a heightened risk of rupturing, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Monday (Feb 11).

The report, dated Oct 3, 2018, shows that Vale classified Dam 1 at the Córrego do Feijão mine in Brumadinho as being two times more likely to fail than the maximum level of risk tolerated under the company's own dam safety policy.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously cited an independent audit last year declaring the dam safe and said that equipment showed the structure was stable just weeks before the collapse.

London Zoo not to blame for death of Sumatran tiger: Manager

London Zoo on Monday (Feb 11) denied it was responsible for the death of an endangered Sumatran tiger mauled by a potential mate brought in as part of a breeding programme.

Staff were left "entirely distraught" by the death of the tigress, called Melati, the zoo's manager said Monday, rejecting suggestions they had not waited long enough before allowing the animals into the same enclosure.

Zoo staff held Melati, 10, and Asim, 7, in adjacent enclosures for 10 days before allowing them on Friday to try and breed as part of a Europe-wide programme to help boost the numbers of the endangered animal.

Football: Man United great Scholes appointed manager of Oldham

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has been appointed manager of Oldham Athletic, the club announced on Monday (Feb 11).

Scholes, 44, is taking on his first managerial role, signing a contract with the club he supported as a boy after spending his entire playing career at Old Trafford.

The former Premier League club are languishing in mid-table in League Two, the fourth tier of the English game.

Football: Arsenal's Ramsey signs four-year Juventus deal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a four-year deal to join Juventus on a free transfer, the Italian champions said on Monday (Feb 11).

The 28-year-old Wales international will arrive in northern Italy on July 1 with his contract running until June 30, 2023.

Juventus said that the club are liable to pay 3.7 million euros (S$5.7 million) by July 10 in the absence of a transfer fee.

