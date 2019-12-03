While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 3

Trump says US Bill on Hong Kong does not help China trade talks

US President Donald Trump on Monday said US legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong did not make trade negotiations with China easier, but added he believes Beijing still wants a deal with the United States.

The law “doesn’t make it better, but we’ll see what happens,” Trump said, talking to reporters. He gave no indication when the deal would be finalised.

Meanwhile, two top US officials on Monday said a deal could still happen this year depending on China’s actions.

Washington and Beijing have yet to ink a so-called “phase one” trade agreement announced in October as the trade war between the world’s two largest economies enters its second year with tariffs on both sides rocking the global economy.

Minute of silence, vigils held for victims of London Bridge terror attack

Tributes were paid on Monday to victims of the London Bridge terror attack, as the government said it was reviewing the early release from prison of dozens of convicted terrorists.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the main opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and London Mayor Sadiq Khan all joined a vigil to honour Mr Jack Merritt, 25, and 23-year-old Ms Saskia Jones.

They were both killed on Friday when Usman Khan, who was wearing a fake suicide device, went on a knife rampage before being shot dead by armed police.

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award on Monday, beating Liverpool's four leading nominees to claim soccer's most prestigious individual trophy.

The Argentine, who won the Liga title with Barcelona but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies.

He beat Virgil van Dijk, the runner-up, and third-placed Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, who has won the award five times.

Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected

All 22 Sasa International shops in Singapore will be shut down, the cosmetics retailer announced on Monday, in a move that is likely to affect about 170 workers.

It said its decision came after its stores here recorded losses for six consecutive years despite its efforts to turn the business around.

Sasa said the 170 employees will be fully compensated according to Singapore's employment regulations.

Dictionary.com chooses 'existential' as word of the year

Climate change, gun violence, the very nature of democracy and an angsty little movie star called Forky helped propel "existential" to Dictionary.com's word of the year.

The choice reflects months of high-stakes threats and crises, real and pondered, across the news, the world and throughout 2019.

The word earned top of mind awareness in sustained searches at Dictionary.com in the aftermath of wildfires and Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, and El Paso, Texas.

