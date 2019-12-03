Trump says signing Hong Kong Bill does not make China trade talks 'better'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 2) said US legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong did not make trade negotiations with China easier, but added he believes Beijing still wants a deal with the United States.

"The Chinese are always negotiating," Trump told reporters at the White House as he prepared to depart for a Nato summit in London.

"I'm very happy where we are and frankly I could be other places that I could do all by myself and be even happier … but the Chinese want to make a deal. We'll see what happens."

Asked how a new US law supporting protesters in Hong Kong impacted trade talks, Trump said: "It doesn't make it better, but we'll see what happens."

Trump last week signed into law congressional Bills that back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, prompting China to warn of potential retaliation.

On Sunday, news site Axios reported the US-China trade deal was stalled because of Trump signing the measure into law.

Separately, Trump is complaining the House Judiciary Committee will hold an impeachment inquiry hearing while he attends a Nato summit that comes at a critical moment for the 70-year-old military alliance.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump says the Nato trip is "one of the most important journeys we make as president" and the summit date was established a year ago.

He says Republicans are united in opposing impeachment and the inquiry is backfiring on Democrats, adding "I think it is going to be a tremendous boost for the Republicans."

With the ongoing impeachment inquiry hovering over the trip, Trump says he will continue to pressure European allies to step up their defense spending, saying "it has not been a fair situation for us."