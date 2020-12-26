While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 26

US doctor reports serious allergic reaction after getting Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

A Boston physician said he developed a severe allergic reaction minutes after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Thursday, in the first week of the nationwide rollout for the company's shots.

The case was the first of its kind reported to be linked to Moderna's vaccine.

Federal agencies are investigating at least six cases involving people who suffered anaphylaxis after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which contains similar ingredients, during the first few weeks of its distribution in the United States.

Officials with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have not determined whether an ingredient in the Pfizer vaccine caused the allergic responses.

READ MORE HERE

Three injured after vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville

A recording from a recreational vehicle emitted a chilling warning minutes before it all exploded, rocking downtown Nashville at dawn on Christmas Day and lightly injuring three people in what police described as an “intentional act.”

The blast ravaged the heart of the city, considered the capital of US country music. It destroyed several other vehicles and severely damaged several buildings, launching black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Fire officials said three people suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE HERE

Yoozoo Games CEO Lin Qi dies at 39 amid poisoning probe

Mr Lin Qi, the chief executive officer of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo Games, has died after being hospitalised amid a Shanghai police investigation into a suspected poisoning case. He was 39.

Yoozoo announced that Mr Lin, the founder, chairman and top shareholder, died on Friday without giving a specific cause.

He entered the hospital recently after experiencing discomfort and his condition was "stable," the Shanghai-based company had said in a statement two days ago.

READ MORE HERE

Soggy, wet Christmas in the dark for hundreds of thousands in US north-east

A soggy, wet and dark Christmas morning greeted more than 250,000 US power customers on Friday in New York, Pennsylvania and the north-east who had their electricity knocked out by clobbering winds and drenching, icy rain.

Flooding was also possible, with snow from earlier storms melting or morphing into globs of icy slush and up to 13cm of rain forecast for some upstate New York areas.

In New England, wind gusts of up to 100kmh could down tree limbs and power lines. With temperatures falling at night from 5-15 degrees Celsius to around -5 deg C, icy roads will be a concern.

READ MORE HERE

Man City's Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker out until New Year with Covid-19

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker will miss the busy festive period after contracting coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two members of staff have also tested positive for the virus with Brasil's Jesus and England's Walker set to be sidelined until January 6's League Cup semi-final with Manchester United due to a 10-day quarantine.

The players will sit out Saturday's match with Newcastle, Monday's trip to Everton and January 3's visit to Chelsea.

READ MORE HERE