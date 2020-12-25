Football: Man City's Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker out until New Year with Covid-19

Gabriel Jesus (left) and Kyle Walker.
LONDON (AFP) - Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker will miss the busy festive period after contracting coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Friday (Dec 25).

Two members of staff have also tested positive for the virus with Brasil's Jesus and England's Walker set to be sidelined until January 6's League Cup semi-final with Manchester United due to a 10-day quarantine.

"All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," City said in a statement.

The players will sit out Saturday's match with Newcastle, Monday's trip to Newcastle and January 3's visit to Chelsea.

 

