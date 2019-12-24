While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 24

Boeing dismisses CEO to restore confidence over 737 Max crisis

Boeing has ousted chief executive Dennis Muilenburg in an attempt by the world’s biggest planemaker to restore confidence as a prolonged crisis has seen it halt production of its best-selling 737 Max jetliner following two fatal crashes.

Monday’s sacking coincides with Boeing struggling to mend relations with the regulators it needs to win over to get the grounded 737 back in the air.

It also needs to regain trust with passengers and airline customers.

Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO and president, effective from Jan 13, Boeing said.

US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

The US State Department said on Monday it has stopped sending explosive-detecting dogs to Jordan and Egypt over concerns of deaths of deployed dogs from causes like heat stroke and poisoning.

The decision came after the State Department's Office of Inspector-General identified in September the deaths of two dogs sent to Jordan, the largest recipient of the dogs. A second report released last Friday put the total deaths at seven.

Some 135 dogs are in the Antiterrorism Assistance Programme, which helps eight countries with border and aviation security.

Iran's leader ordered crackdown on unrest: 'Do whatever it takes to end it'

After days of protests across Iran last month, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient.

Gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order: Do whatever it takes to stop them.

That order, confirmed by three sources close to the supreme leader's inner circle and a fourth official, set in motion the bloodiest crackdown on protesters since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov 15.

Football: Vandals cut off nose of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue in Malmo

The statue of Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the target of more vandalism.

This time, its nose has been chopped off.

Ibrahimovic angered fans of his boyhood club, Malmo, last month when he bought a stake in one of its title rivals, Hammarby, and outlined his desire to make the Stockholm-based team "the best in Scandinavia".

Football: Chelsea fan arrested for alleged racism towards Son at Spurs

A Chelsea fan was arrested during Sunday's Premier League game at Tottenham for allegedly racially abusing Son Heung-min.

It was the only arrest for racism made by the Metropolitan Police at the London derby where Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger reported being subjected to monkey chants.

Tottenham, which said on Monday that its investigation into the racism aimed at Rudiger had been "inconclusive" so far, has declined to comment on any abuse faced by Son.

