Boeing CEO departs as 737 Max crisis deepens

CHICAGO (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down as chief executive officer of Boeing Co, a once-unthinkable turning point for a US industrial champion engulfed in turmoil after two deadly crashes of its top-selling 737 Max jetliner.

Mr David Calhoun, who had served as chairman since October, will replace Mr Muilenburg as CEO and president on Jan 13, Boeing said in a statement on Monday (Dec 23).

The move followed a rare public rebuke on Dec 12 by the US Federal Aviation Administration and a damaging two-day stint in October before Congress, where Mr Muilenburg faced calls to resign from lawmakers and victims’ relatives.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during a brief transition period, and board director Larry Kellner will replace Mr Calhoun as chairman.

The CEO switch punctuates Boeing’s effort to regain its footing amid one of the worst crises of the modern jet era. The planemaker’s reputation and finances have been battered after the Max disasters killed 346 people and prompted a worldwide grounding.

Boeing’s design decisions and cosy relationship with the FAA are being scrutinised by Congress while the Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe.

“The board of directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” the company said in the statement.

Mr Muilenburg’s departure caps an extraordinary fall from grace for an Iowa farmer’s son who had dreamed of turning Boeing into a globally admired corporate paragon. For two years as CEO, Mr Muilenburg seemed to have the Midas touch. Then a brand-new Lion Air 737 Max plunged into the Java Sea on Oct 29, 2018.

While the plane’s design was largely set before Mr Muilenburg became CEO, he bore responsibility for the company’s initial muted response – and the media firestorm that ensued when a second Max crashed less than five months later in Ethiopia.

He would later describe the Max tragedies as the most difficult moments of a career spanning more than three decades, all at Boeing.

Mr Muilenburg joined Boeing from Iowa State University as an intern in 1985. Over the next three decades, the aerospace engineer rose to increasingly prominent positions at the defence business of the Chicago-based manufacturer.

He succeeded Mr Jim McNerney as CEO in mid-2015 amid the biggest sales boom in aviation history, fuelled by low interest rates, readily available financing and the rapid expansion of low-cost airlines, particularly in Asia.

An avid cyclist fuelled by diet Mountain Dew, the whip-thin Mr Muilenburg brought an unapologetic, hard-charging edge to Boeing.

The efforts helped turn Boeing into the most valuable US industrial company, surpassing GE’s dimming star, as the planemaker’s market capitalisation surged past US$200 billion (S$271 billion).

Under Mr Muilenburg, Boeing’s shares more than tripled through early 2019, far outpacing the broader market. But the hard-nosed approach came back to haunt Boeing and its CEO.

Responding to a preliminary accident report about the Lion Air crash, the company infuriated the carrier, one of its largest Max customers, by highlighting maintenance miscues on the aircraft.

Regulators worldwide began grounding the Max hours after the March crash of the Ethiopian Airlines jet, even as Boeing’s leaders and the FAA stood by the plane.

His tone changed over the following weeks and months. “We’ve learned from both of these accidents,” Mr Muilenburg said in an interview in September. “We’re humbled, and learning, but we’re also confident. We know we have a great company with great people.”

It wasn’t enough.

As the grounding dragged on, Boeing faced the logistical challenge of storing hundreds of factory-fresh planes while keeping cash-strapped suppliers afloat.

Fairly or not, the company’s laser focus on cash and costs reinforced a narrative that it had been lax on safety.

