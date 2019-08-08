While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 8

Trump visits shooting victims in Dayton as protesters shout, 'Do something!'

US President Donald Trump met in Ohio on Wednesday with victims and first responders from one of last weekend's two deadly mass shootings, while protesters chanting "Do Something!" and "You are why" accused him of inflaming tensions with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric.

Trump visited Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where the wounded were treated after nine people and the suspect were killed in a rampage early on Sunday, one of two mass shootings 13 hours apart that shocked the country.

Crowds of protesters outside the hospital and in downtown Dayton held signs reading, "Hate not welcome here," and "Stop this terror."

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Twitter that Trump stopped by hospital rooms and met with patients while thanking the medical staff for their work.

Two bodies found in Canada, believed to be teen murder suspects

Canadian police said on Wednesday they had discovered the bodies of two men believed to be fugitive teens who allegedly murdered three people last month - ending a nearly three-week nationwide manhunt.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend in their 20s, as well as of a Canadian university professor.

Initially, the pair were reported missing themselves after their car was found torched in British Columbia - but police then discovered the third body, and the Vancouver teens were named as formal suspects.

Hong Kong protesters gather for 'laser show' rally

As Hong Kong buckles under increasingly violent clashes between protesters and police in a deepening political crisis, hundreds gathered at the harbourfront on Wednesday night for a markedly different kind of protest: a laser show.

Both police and protesters have used intense beams of light against each other, turning often violent episodes into surreal scenes fit for a disco or science fiction.

Demonstrators have aimed lasers towards riot police, irritating them by flashing at their faces as well as their surveillance cameras to counter facial recognition.

Fire at Woodlands Checkpoint from burning motorcycle, no injuries reported

Plumes of smoke emitting from a motorcycle fire at Woodlands Checkpoint caused alarm among some travellers crossing the Causeway on Wednesday evening.

"At about 7.37pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a vehicle fire at the Arrival Motorcycle zone of Woodlands Checkpoint," said its spokesman.

He added that the fire was put out before SCDF's arrival. It was doused by officers of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority ( ICA) and a member of the public, using fire extinguishers. No injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

Taylor Swift to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced on Wednesday that the pop star will hit the stage on Aug 26 at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Swift and Ariana Grande are the most nominated acts, competing for 10 awards each.

