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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 31, 2026

Passengers waiting to be rescued at sea after the ferry they were travelling on capsized off north Cyprus.

At least eight die, 17 missing after ferry capsizes off North Cyprus

At least eight people died and 17 were missing after a ferry carrying around 270 passengers and crew capsized off north Cyprus on Aug 30, leaving survivors clinging to its overturned hull.

The privately owned ferry left the port of Kyrenia at 12.30pm local time (5.30pm Singapore time) and immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, authorities said. It was heading for the Turkish port of Tasucu in the eastern Mediterranean.

Survivors reported the ferry moving erratically, with its last hard impact with the water’s surface breaking the bow of the two-hulled vessel, allowing water to seep in.

The disaster occurred just off the coast of Kyrenia, a popular holiday resort for both locals and tourists. The ferry was one of several shuttle sea services that link north Cyprus, a breakaway unrecognised Turkish Cypriot state, with Turkey daily.

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US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran’s Larak island, US official says

PHOTO: REUTERS

US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran’s Larak island on Aug 30, a US official said, marking the first known American strikes on Iran since late July.

“I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz,” the US official said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the attack killed and wounded several soldiers and citizens, and would be met with a “response and punishment” from Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

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Google Maps will show Lake America in US, not Lake Ontario

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Maps has changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America for US users to reflect President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming the lake, according to a Google statement.

Trump announced on Aug 27 that he was changing the name of the smallest of the five Great Lakes, part of an escalating trade feud with Canada that has prompted the two countries to impose reciprocal tariffs on billions of dollars in goods.

The president’s order affects the US Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which sets the standards for official US maps. It does not have any impact on Canadian naming conventions or how the rest of the world refers to the lake.

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Ukraine’s former defence chief seeks US investment for defence tech fund

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ukraine’s former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov is seeking US investment for a defence technology fund, he said in an interview with the Financial Times that was published on Aug 30.

Fedorov is also seeking Western capital to build and manage weapons development companies that he said will help Kyiv resist Moscow, the Financial Times said.

The former defence minister did not say whether he would benefit financially from the fund, nor did he give details on his role overseeing it, according to the FT.

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Bruno Fernandes treble inspires Manchester United rout, Chelsea beat Brighton in thriller

PHOTO: REUTERS

Bruno Fernandes starred with a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 5-2 rout of Ipswich, while Chelsea extended Xabi Alonso’s perfect start with a thrilling 4-3 win against Brighton on Aug 30.

Fernandes shone as he ensured United bounced back from their humiliating 2-0 defeat at Hull on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Boss Michael Carrick was in danger of another embarrassing loss to a promoted club when Leif Davis put Ipswich ahead at Old Trafford with a 29th minute strike that cannoned in off the crossbar.

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