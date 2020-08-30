While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 30

German police arrest 300, disband protest against coronavirus curbs in Berlin

Berlin police broke up a mass protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday (Aug 29) and arrested 300 in the German capital after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.

Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events across the city and police reported pockets of unrest, as infections rise in Europe and public frustration at measures to contain the virus grows.

Similar events took place in Paris, London and elsewhere on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we have no other option,” Berlin police said on Twitter, adding that those taking part had failed to comply with the safety conditions of the march.

READ MORE HERE

Indian forces clash with Kashmir Muslims marking holy month

Indian forces opened fire with shotgun pellets and tear gas Saturday on a procession by hundreds of Muslims in troubled Kashmir, injuring dozens of people who had ignored a ban on religious gatherings, witnesses said.

Indian authorities had reimposed the ban on Thursday after clashes with Shia Muslims wanting to stage traditional processions for the Muharram holy month.

Jafar Ali, a witness, told AFP that the procession started in the Bemina area on the outskirts of the main city of Srinagar and that government forces were present in heavy numbers.

READ MORE HERE

Trump tours damage in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura

US President Donald Trump on Saturday surveyed damage in southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura, which slammed into the Gulf Coast as a Category Four storm earlier this week.

Trump met with first responders, members of the National Guard, city officials and members of Congress in Lake Charles. With his entourage he walked - maskless - through a neighbourhood littered with damaged houses, downed trees and toppled power lines. He'll travel later to nearby Orange, Texas.

"I'm here to support the great people of Louisiana," Trump said in remarks at the Lake Charles Fire Department. "This was a tremendously powerful storm."

READ MORE HERE

India to reopen underground train networks even as coronavirus cases jump

India will reopen underground train networks and allow sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of the government's efforts to revive the economy, even as coronavirus infections soar.

India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Aug 29), slightly lower than the numbers seen in the last couple of days, but extending a run that has made the country's outbreak currently the world's worst.

The underground train network, a lifeline for millions in the capital city of New Delhi, will be reopened in a phased manner from Sept 7, the federal home ministry said.

READ MORE HERE

Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday

Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test on Sunday or attend training on Monday after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to leave Barcelona, Spanish media including La Vanguardia reported on Saturday.

Spanish sports paper Marca said Messi was "going to war" with his lifelong club by making the decision.

La Vanguardia reported Messi will send another burofax, the method by which he told the club he wanted to leave, to inform them of his decision not to attend the first training session under new coach Ronald Koeman.

READ MORE HERE