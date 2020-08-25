While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 25

Trump formally re-nominated by Republican Party, warns of ‘rigged election’

US President Donald Trump adopted a grim tone in remarks to Republicans who formally backed his bid for a second term on Monday, warning without evidence that he could face a “rigged election” in November.

Trump repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic, could lead to an increase in fraud. Independent election security experts say voter fraud is quite rare in the United States.

Trump spoke in an unscheduled appearance on the first day of the sharply scaled-back Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, after he received enough votes to formally win the nomination to take on his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the Nov. 3 election.

“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,” Trump said. “We’re going to win this election.”

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Navalny

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable after doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body.

A critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny last week collapsed on a plane after drinking tea while on his way to campaign in Siberia. He was flown to Germany for treatment on Saturday.

The Kremlin has said it was unclear what caused Navalny to fall ill and that initial tests did not show he was poisoned, as his aides charged.

TikTok, saying it had 'no choice,' sues Trump over threatened US ban

Saying it had "no choice," TikTok on Monday sued US President Donald Trump over his executive order banning transactions in the United States with the popular short-form video-sharing app.

In a blog post, TikTok said it strongly disagreed with the White House's position that the company was a national security threat, saying it had "taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok's US user data."

It also said the administration has ignored its "extensive efforts" to address its concerns, and accused Trump of politicising the dispute by calling for a ban on TikTok in an Aug 6 executive order.

Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of black man sparks unrest

Wisconsin's governor on Monday deployed his state's National Guard to Kenosha following a night of sometimes-violent unrest that came after police in the lakeside city shot a black man multiple times in the back.

Governor Tony Evers also called a special legislative session to take up a package of bills aimed at addressing problems with law enforcement following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake late Sunday afternoon. Blake's three sons saw the shooting, a lawyer for the family said.

After being rushed to a hospital, Blake was out of surgery and in stable condition, his father told news media on Monday.

One dead, scores feared trapped in India building collapse

One person was killed and dozens feared trapped after a five-storey apartment building collapsed late Monday in western India, officials said, with a local legislator warning that the number could be as high as 200.

The structure comprised 47 flats, police in the town of Mahad – 120km south of Mumbai – said in a statement.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear but building collapses are common during India’s June-September monsoon, with old and rickety structures buckling under the weight of non-stop rain.

