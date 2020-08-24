Russian opposition leader Navalny shows indications of poisoning: German hospital

BERLIN (REUTERS) - A medical examination of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a German hospital has found indications of poisoning, the Charite hospital said on Monday (Aug 24).

Mr Navalny, a long-time opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany for treatment on Saturday.

"The team of doctors examined the patient in detail after his arrival. The clinical findings indicate poisoning by a substance from the group of active substances called cholinesterase inhibitors," the hospital said in a statement.

Mr Navalny is still in an artificial coma at the hospital’s intensive care unit. “His health is serious, but there is currently no acute danger to his life,” the statement said.

Doctors said the substance found in Mr Navalny was not yet known but was some kind of cholinesterase inhibitor. They have started another broad analysis, adding that the effect of the toxic substance in the body had been proven several times by independent laboratories.

Mr Navalny is now being treated with the antidote atropine but the outcome remains uncertain as long-term effects, especially in the nervous system, cannot be ruled out at this point, the statement said.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are drugs that can increase communication between nerve cells in the brain. They are sometimes used to temporarily improve or stabilise the symptoms of people with dementia.

Common side effects of cholinesterase inhibitors include vomiting, muscle cramps, headache and hallucinations.

Certain chemical classes of pesticides work against bugs by interfering with, or ‘inhibiting’ cholinesterase but they can also be poisonous, or toxic, to humans in some situations.

Mr Navalny collapsed on a plane on Thursday last week after drinking tea while on his way to campaign in Siberia.

The Kremlin has said it was unclear what caused Mr Navalny to fall ill and that initial tests did not show he was poisoned, as his aides charged.

Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Mr Navalny said earlier on Monday they had saved his life but they had not found traces of poison in his system. They had not come under pressure from authorities while treating Mr Navalny, they said.

Mr Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for more than a decade, exposing what he says is high-level graft and mobilising crowds of young protesters.

He has been repeatedly detained for organising public meetings and rallies and sued over his investigations into corruption. He was barred from running in a presidential election in 2018.