While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

Henri upgraded to hurricane as it threatens US coast

A swathe of the US East Coast, including New York City, was under alert on Saturday, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.

Forecasters warned of violent winds, the risk of flash floods and surging seas as the storm churned in the Atlantic, packing maximum sustained winds near 120kmh.

"Although some weakening is expected prior to landfall on Sunday, Henri is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coasts of Long Island and southern New England," the US National Hurricane Centre said in its latest bulletin.

Officials in New England - which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont - have warned people to get ready.

People dying in wait outside Kabul airport: Report

The bodies of at least three people were seen in the sweltering crush outside Kabul airport, television news footage showed on Saturday, as thousands try desperately to flee Taleban rule in a chaotic evacuation.

The footage from Britain's Sky News showed soldiers covering three bodies in white tarpaulins. It was not clear how they died.

Sky reporter Stuart Ramsay, who was at the airport, said that people at the front of the crowd were being "crushed" and that medics were rushing from casualty to casualty. The footage also showed multiple wounded people.

Palestinian boy, Israeli policeman critically wounded in Gaza clashes

Israeli troops and Palestinian protesters clashed on Saturday on the border with Gaza leaving dozens injured, with an Israeli policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian boy both critically wounded, officials said.

The clashes, which saw crowds of young Palestinians hurling firebombs and trying to scale the Gaza border wall, with Israeli troops firing in return, came exactly three months since Israel and the enclave's Hamas rulers reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years.

The Hamas-run Gazan health ministry said the injured included a 13-year-old boy left in a critical condition after being hit in the head.

JJ Lin and Xiaohan leave Golden Melody Awards empty-handed

Two Singaporeans were nominated at this year's Golden Melody Awards - known as the Grammys of Taiwan - but did not end the night with trophies.

The ceremony for the 32nd Golden Melody Awards took place on Saturday, and 29 awards were given out.

It was earlier announced that Singaporean superstar JJ Lin was nominated for Best Male Singer (Mandarin) for his album Drifter • Like You Do, but he lost to Taiwanese singer Soft Lipa, who won for his album Home Cookin.

City's Guardiola wants Grealish to develop goalscorer's instinct

Pep Guardiola believes Jack Grealish can match the goalscoring feats of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City if he works on developing the same instinct to get into the box.

Grealish scored his first goal for the English champions since his Premier League record £100 million (S$180 million) move from Aston Villa in a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday.

Sterling came off the bench to also get his first goal of the season and Guardiola believes Grealish can learn from his club and international teammate, whose game has been transformed under the Catalan coach. "If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem, he can score more," said Guardiola.

