While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

Paul Manafort convicted at fraud trial in setback for Donald Trump

A federal jury convicted Paul Manafort, US President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, at his fraud trial, handing a crucial victory to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort was found guilty on five counts of tax fraud, one count of failing to file a financial document with the government, and two counts of bank fraud. The jury couldn't reach a decision on the other 10 counts.

He was accused of lying to tax authorities about his income and offshore tax accounts, failing to file reports about those accounts, and defrauding banks to get loans.

The convictions were half of a double blow to Trump. At the moment that the Manafort verdict was read out in Alexandria, Virginia, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in Manhattan to eight counts of tax evasion, false financial statements and unlawful campaign contributions.

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors

US President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in New York to campaign finance violations and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of a candidate for federal office.

Cohen, 51, appearing in federal court in Manhattan, pleaded guilty to one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate campaign contribution and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution.

He said he arranged to make payments “for (the) principal purpose of influencing (the) election” at the direction of a candidate for federal office. He did not give the candidate’s name.

Colorado man hears murder charges in court as victim’s dad weeps

A Colorado oil worker accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters showed little emotion when a judge read the charges at a hearing punctuated by sobs from the man’s father-in-law.

Chris Watts, 33, barely spoke and did not formally enter a plea to the charges at a hearing in Greeley, about 100km north of Denver.

His appearance in Weld County Court came one day after authorities released what they said was a confession by Watts. In their account, Watts said he killed his wife because she had strangled their two daughters after an argument.

Scientists confirm ice exists at Moon's poles

Scientists said on Tuesday they have confirmed the existence of ice on the Moon's surface for the first time, a discovery that could one day help humans survive there.

Signs of ice on the Moon have been reported by scientists for years, but previous observations could have been explained by other phenomena, such as unusually reflective lunar soil, the study authors said.

The ice mainly lies in the frigid shadows of craters at the lunar poles, and was detected using instruments that flew on the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft, launched in 2008 by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle quits new Bond movie

Daniel Craig’s latest outing as 007 was plunged into turmoil as the team behind the 25th James Bond movie announced that Oscar-winning British director Danny Boyle was quitting the project over creative differences.

Boyle, a longtime fan who included Craig’s Bond in the opening ceremony he directed for the 2012 London Olympics, was reportedly just beginning the casting process for the movie, slated for release at the end of next year.

It was not immediately clear whether Boyle’s exit would delay the production, with filming at Pinewood Studios, west of London, expected to begin in December.

