Former Trump lawyer Cohen discussing plea deal with US prosecutors: NBC News

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for US President Donald Trump, is discussing a possible guilty plea with federal prosecutors in connection with tax fraud and banking-related issues, NBC News said on Tuesday (Aug 21), citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Cohen has not reached a plea agreement, but one could be reached as early as Tuesday, NBC News said, citing the sources.

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, declined to comment.

The probe is being led by the office of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan. A spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A plea bargain by Cohen could include a promise to cooperate with authorities, but it was not immediately clear whether that would extend to other federal investigations.

Federal agents had seized documents and files from Cohen in April that stemmed from a referral from the office of Robert Mueller, the US special counsel looking into possible coordination between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump has repeatedly denied there was any collusion and called the Mueller investigation a witch hunt. Russia has denied meddling in the election. US intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow had interfered.