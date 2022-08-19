While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 19

Erdogan discussed ways to end war, in latest bid to mediate

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed avenues to end Russia’s war during talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, as well as conditions for a possible prisoners exchange.

The comments came after the Turkish leader met in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

Erdogan said he would follow up on the discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I maintain my belief that the war will come to an end at the negotiation table,” Erdogan said in statements after the meeting broadcast by Turkey’s A Haber. “The focus of the talks was how to ultimately end the war.”

