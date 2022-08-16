While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 16

EU denounces Myanmar's 'unjust' sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned a Myanmar court's "unjust" sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to six years for corruption, calling for her immediate release.

The ousted civilian leader now faces 17 years in jail following the latest conviction.

"I condemn the unjust sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional six years of detention," Borrell wrote on Twitter, calling on the Myanmar regime to "immediately and unconditionally release her".

He also urged the Asian nation's military junta to release "all political prisoners, and respect the will of the people".

READ MORE HERE

Outgoing British PM Johnson under fire for second holiday in two weeks