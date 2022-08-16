While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 16

EU denounces Myanmar's 'unjust' sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi
The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned a Myanmar court's "unjust" sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to six years for corruption, calling for her immediate release.
The ousted civilian leader now faces 17 years in jail following the latest conviction.
"I condemn the unjust sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional six years of detention," Borrell wrote on Twitter, calling on the Myanmar regime to "immediately and unconditionally release her".
He also urged the Asian nation's military junta to release "all political prisoners, and respect the will of the people".
Outgoing British PM Johnson under fire for second holiday in two weeks
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson drew fresh criticism Monday over his handling of multiple crises afflicting Britain, after taking a second summer holiday just weeks before he leaves office.
The main opposition Labour party accused Johnson, who is due to leave office on September 6, of having "one big party" as many Britons struggle with a surging cost-of-living crisis.
With inflation at its highest rate in decades and the UK predicted to slump into recession, people across England are also struggling with the impact of a drought officially declared on Friday.
CIA sued over alleged spying on lawyers, journalists who met WikiLeaks founder Assange
A group of journalists and lawyers sued the CIA and its former director Mike Pompeo over allegations the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his stay in Ecuador's embassy in London.
The lawsuit said that CIA under Pompeo violated the privacy rights of those American journalists and lawyers by allegedly spying on them.
The plaintiffs include journalists Charles Glass and John Goetz and attorneys Margaret Kunstler and Deborah Hrbek, who have represented Assange.
London's Heathrow airport extends passenger cap into October
London's Heathrow airport said Monday it was extending its capacity limit through most of October to reduce the chaos caused by a post-pandemic surge in passengers amid a lack of staff.
Europe's largest airport introduced a cap of 100,000 departing passengers per day in July, which was originally slated to have expired at the end of September.
Heathrow said the extension through October 29 "will provide passengers with confidence ahead of their half-term getaways."
Football: Liverpool held to 1-1 home draw by Palace as Nunez sees red
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scored a splendid solo goal to cancel out Wilfried Zaha's opener for Crystal Palace as they drew 1-1 in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday, with Reds striker Darwin Nunez sent off on his home debut.
Liverpool dominated the opening half but it was Zaha who broke the deadlock, stunning the home crowd with a brilliant finish to a counter-attack in the 32nd minute.
It marked the sixth league game in a row in which Liverpool had conceded the first goal and things went from bad to worse in the second half when new Uruguayan signing Nunez got a straight red card for an apparent head-butt on Joachim Andersen.