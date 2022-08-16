EU denounces Myanmar's 'unjust' sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi

BRUSSELS (AFP) - The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday (Aug 15) condemned a Myanmar court's "unjust" sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to six years for corruption, calling for her immediate release.

The ousted civilian leader now faces 17 years in jail following the latest conviction.

"I condemn the unjust sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional six years of detention," Borrell wrote on Twitter, calling on the Myanmar regime to "immediately and unconditionally release her".

He also urged the Asian nation's military junta to release "all political prisoners, and respect the will of the people".

The Nobel laureate had already been sentenced to 11 years in jail for corruption, incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law.

Suu Kyi, 77, was detained after generals overthrew her government in February last year, ending Myanmar's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud.

She faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

The 2021 coup has sparked widespread protests and unrest in Myanmar and triggered renewed fighting between the government and established ethnic rebel groups.