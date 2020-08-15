While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 15

Trump visits hospitalised younger brother in New York

US President Donald Trump visited his younger brother Robert in a New York City hospital for about 45 minutes on Friday, before heading for his New Jersey country club where he planned to spend the night.

Trump told a news conference prior to the visit that his brother was in the hospital, but he did not elaborate on the reason.

"I have a wonderful brother. We've had a great relationship for a long time, from day one," Trump said. "Hopefully, he'll be all right, but he's having a hard time."

ABC News said Robert Trump was "very ill," citing unidentified sources.

UAE's Israel deal met with Arab dismay but quiet welcome in Gulf

From cries of "betrayal" to fears about "falling dominoes", the deal making the United Arab Emirates the third Arab state to forge ties with Israel stirred anger and dismay around the Middle East, but a cautious welcome from the UAE's Gulf allies.

The mixed response highlighted new fault lines in a region where fear and distrust of Iran - shared by Israel and some Arab states - has challenged a decades-old allegiance to the Palestinian issue as a major driver of Arab policy.

Palestinians, who want to establish a state on West Bank territory captured by Israel in 1967, denounced the agreement as a betrayal of the long-held Arab stance that peace should be conditional on Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory.

Australian newspaper cartoon of Harris and Biden criticised as racist

A cartoon in Australia's biggest national newspaper was denounced as racist by some top government figures on Friday for a portrayal of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris that critics said was racist.

The cartoon by Johannes Leak in The Australian newspaper, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and is known for its conservative views, depicted a beaming Biden saying, "It's time to heal a nation divided by racism."

The drawing then showed him pointing to Harris, the first black woman on a major-party US presidential ticket, and saying, "So I'll hand you over to this little brown girl while I go for a lie-down."

Coronavirus: US doctors sent their girls to Singapore, then the borders closed

In March, when it became clear that New York City would become a Covid-19 hot spot, Elaine Yang and David Weir panicked over how to take care of their daughters: Ainsley, three, and Adeline, one.

Yang's older sister, Heather Carmichael, offered to take the girls. She and her husband, Alexander, had the space, a housekeeper to help out and two sons who loved playing with Ainsley. There was only one catch: They lived in Singapore.

After Yang got the girls settled at her sister's home and returned to New York, Singapore's government issued a partial lockdown and closed its borders to foreigners and travellers in transit as its coronavirus caseload more than doubled.

Football: 'We have hit rock bottom,' says Barcelona star Pique

Veteran Barcelona defender Gerard Pique described Friday's 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich as a "disgrace" and claimed the storied club had "hit rock bottom".

Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice as the German double winners blew Barca away in a merciless display that will prompt serious questions over Lionel Messi's future in Spain.

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski were also on target for Bayern, with Barca's goals coming via a David Alaba own goal and a second-half strike from Luis Suarez.

