Trump's younger brother hospitalised in New York

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert, has been hospitalised in New York, the White House said on Friday (Aug 14) without providing details.

"Yes he's been hospitalised," White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed.

Trump was expected to visit his brother later in the day, Mr Deere said.

ABC News described Mr Robert Trump's condition as "very ill", citing unidentified sources. The nature of the illness was not known.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told ABC News that the President and his brother "have a very good relationship" and that the President would be providing more details later.

The US President is due to travel to his country club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

In June, Mr Robert Trump was hospitalised in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week, said ABC.

Mr Robert Trump was most recently in the news after he led a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family, seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the President's niece, Mary, entitled Too Much And Never Enough.

The Trump family claimed Ms Mary Trump's book was a violation of a non-disclosure agreement she signed in connection to a financial settlement she received from the family years prior.

Mr Robert Trump said at the time of the suit, earlier this year, that he was "deeply disappointed" in his niece's decision to write such a book and that he and the "entire family" were "so proud of my wonderful brother, the President", said ABC.