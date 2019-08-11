While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 11

Jeffrey Epstein's victims will pursue civil cases against his estate

Jeffrey Epstein is dead in an apparent suicide, but the women who say he sexually abused them plan to seek justice by suing his estate and helping any prosecutions of his enablers, according to lawyers and one of the women.

Epstein, a financier accused of sex trafficking and conspiracy, was found dead on Saturday morning in his jail cell in lower Manhattan.

He was accused last month of trafficking underage girls from 2002 to 2005, but authorities may have expanded the case after dozens of potential victims contacted the FBI.

Last month, Jennifer Araoz said he had raped her when she was a 15-year-old New York City high school student. On Saturday, she was angry that Epstein won't have to face the survivors of his abuse in court.

READ MORE HERE

One hurt in Norway mosque shooting, suspect arrested

A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper, police and witnesses said.

A "dead person" linked to the arrested suspect was found in a home in the suburb of Baerum where the mosque attack took place, police said on Saturday evening.

The head of the mosque described the assailant as a young white man dressed in black and said he was wearing a helmet and bullet proof vest.

READ MORE HERE

London preparing bailout for firms in event of no-deal Brexit

The British government has drawn up a secret list of major companies that could require financial aid if London carries out its threat to leave the European Union without a negotiated withdrawal deal, the Times newspaper in Britain reported on Saturday.

Separately, the Daily Telegraph reported that the British government has held talks with Buckingham Palace over fears of a constitutional crisis that could force Queen Elizabeth II to intervene if Britain leaves the 28-nation bloc on Oct 31 without parliament backing.

Michael Gove, Britain's minister in charge of planning a possible no-deal Brexit, confirmed for the first time on Friday that a bailout "package" was being developed for companies that could face cash shortages in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

READ MORE HERE

Universal puts The Hunt on hold after Trump criticism

The release of a film criticised by conservatives as portraying a group of liberals hunting supporters of Donald Trump has been indefinitely postponed, Universal Pictures said on Saturday.

Universal had slated the movie, The Hunt, for a Sept 27 release.

But in a tweet on Friday that appeared to refer to the film, Trump slammed it as "racist," fanning criticism from the right that its timing was particularly poor after recent mass shootings in the US.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Five-star City make statement, Kane seals late Spurs win

Champions Manchester City delivered an emphatic statement of intent with a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United as they began their bid for a hat-trick of Premier League title on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling's hat-trick fired City to a crushing victory as they more than matched title rivals Liverpool's 4-1 hammering of Norwich City on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur, the only side to keep pace with City and Liverpool last season before falling away and finishing a distant fourth, began their campaign with a 3-1 home victory over Aston Villa - Harry Kane scoring two late goals.

READ MORE HERE