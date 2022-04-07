While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 7

Biden sanctions Putin's daughters, banks over 'war crimes'
The White House announced sanctions on Wednesday on two daughters of Vladimir Putin over Moscow's war on Ukraine, saying family members were known to hide the Russian President's wealth.
It also declared "full blocking" sanctions on Russia's largest public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and said all new US investment in Russia was now prohibited.
Two of Putin’s daughters – Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova – presumably will be subject to the new penalties, a senior administration official said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and members of Russia’s national security council, will also be sanctioned as part of an effort by the US and its allies to crack down on people close to the Russian leader, the official said.
Vandals see red over war at Russian TV anchor's Italian villa
Vandals on Wednesday scrawled anti-war slogans on a villa in Italy believed to belong to a Russian TV anchor close to President Vladimir Putin, and dyed the pool red.
The words "killer" and "no war" were sprayed onto the walls of the villa in Pianello del Lario, reportedly owned by Vladimir Solovyev, while the swimming pool overlooking Lake Como was coloured red, according to images taken by the ANSA news agency.
Italian authorities said earlier on Wednesday they were investigating a small fire at another of Solovyev's vacation homes in the nearby town of Menaggio.
Belarus arrests four for railway 'sabotage'
Belarusian police said on Wednesday they had arrested four men suspected of sabotaging railway equipment in the country that is acting as a rear base for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.
The interior ministry published video footage of bloodied and bruised men lying on the floor, saying that police had shot at them because they resisted arrest.
Gennady Kazakevich, a deputy interior minister, said in a video statement that three men were arrested on March 30 near the town of Bobruisk central Belarus.
US Cabinet members, lawmakers Covid-19 positive after dinner
Jokes were apparently not the only thing flying at last weekend's exclusive annual comedy gala, the Gridiron Club dinner, in Washington. Covid-19 was too.
At least two members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and several lawmakers have tested positive for the virus after attending the event.
The dinner, which brings together top politicians, media figures, members of the diplomatic corps and business leaders for a night of comedy, returned this year after a two-year absence.
Football: Benzema treble puts Real in command against Chelsea
Karim Benzema's hat-trick fired Real Madrid to a stunning 3-1 win against Chelsea that put the Champions League holders on the brink of elimination after a dramatic quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
Benzema produced a masterclass at Stamford Bridge as the France striker netted twice in the first half with two perfectly-taken headers.
Kai Havertz reduced the deficit before the interval, but Benzema punished a woeful mistake from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy in the second half to complete his treble.