While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 7

Biden sanctions Putin's daughters, banks over 'war crimes'

The White House announced sanctions on Wednesday on two daughters of Vladimir Putin over Moscow's war on Ukraine, saying family members were known to hide the Russian President's wealth.

It also declared "full blocking" sanctions on Russia's largest public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and said all new US investment in Russia was now prohibited.

Two of Putin’s daughters – Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova – presumably will be subject to the new penalties, a senior administration official said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and members of Russia’s national security council, will also be sanctioned as part of an effort by the US and its allies to crack down on people close to the Russian leader, the official said.

