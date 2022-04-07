US Cabinet members, lawmakers positive for Covid-19 after gala dinner

Attorney-General Merrick Garland (left) and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have tested positive. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
WASHINGTON (AFP) - Jokes were apparently not the only thing flying at last weekend's exclusive annual comedy gala, the Gridiron Club dinner, in Washington. Covid-19 was too.

At least two members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and several lawmakers have tested positive for the virus after attending the event.

The dinner, which brings together top politicians, media figures, members of the diplomatic corps and business leaders for a night of comedy, returned this year after a two-year absence.

The Justice Department announced on Wednesday that Attorney-General Merrick Garland, who is 69 and attended the dinner, had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Commerce Department said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, 50, had also tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the gathering.

At least two Democratic lawmakers who were at the event have also tested positive and The Washington Post said about half a dozen journalists and members of the White House staff have done so as well.

Biden did not attend the dinner but sent a video message.

