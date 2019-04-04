While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 4

May's Brexit talks with Labour leader constructive but inconclusive

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Theresa May had not moved far enough in a first round of crisis talks aimed at breaking the domestic deadlock over Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the EU last Friday but, nearly three years after it voted by 52 per cent to 48 for Brexit in a referendum, it is still unclear how, when, or even whether, it will quit the bloc it joined in 1973.

After her EU withdrawal deal was rejected three times by lawmakers, the Conservative prime minister invited Corbyn, a veteran socialist, to talks in parliament to try to plot a way out of the crisis.

“There hasn’t been as much change as I expected,” Corbyn, 69, said. “The meeting was useful but inconclusive.”

Joe Biden says he will be 'more mindful' about personal space

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Former vice-president Joe Biden, who is mulling a White House run, said on Wednesday after coming under fire over his physical contact with women that he will be "more mindful" in the future about respecting personal space.

"Social norms are changing, I understand that, and I've heard what these women are saying," the 76-year-old Biden said in a message on his Twitter account.

"Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future," he said.

Crowd attack on French transgender woman sparks outrage

French authorities are investigating an attack on a transgender woman who was assaulted and jeered at a demonstration in central Paris against Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika that sparked outrage on Wednesday among activists and politicians.

A video of the incident on Sunday, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times on Twitter, showed a group of protesters rounding on the woman as she came out of the metro onto Place de la Republique where the demonstration was taking place.

One man reaches out, ruffles her hair and taunts her in Arabic as she climbs the steps to jeers.

California engineer arrested on charges of attempting to poison colleague

For months, Rong Yuan sensed that something was wrong at the engineering firm where she worked. Often, her meals had a strange taste and an odd smell. Water that she had left unattended took on a strange flavour and odour, too.

She repeatedly suffered from "immediate and significant health problems" after eating or drinking, according to court records. On more than one occasion, the symptoms became so severe that she had to go to the hospital.

Police in Berkeley, California, now believe that she was being slowly and methodically poisoned by a colleague, whose motives remain unclear.

Warner Bros gives fans first look at Joaquin Phoenix as Joker

Warner Bros gave fans their first glimpse on Wednesday of the hotly-anticipated origin story for DC Comics' criminal crown prince the Joker - with Joaquin Phoenix as the diabolical figure behind the creepy face paint.

The trailer for Joker dropped a day after the upcoming movie was previewed at the CinemaCon industry convention in Las Vegas, where Warner wowed delegates - mainly movie theatre operators - with an upcoming slate that includes It: Chapter Two, led by Jessica Chastain.

Director Todd Phillips explores the roots of Gotham's villain, a man beaten down by the world, in what entertainment blog JoBlo called "a really dark and twisted character study."

