Britain's Theresa May says she wants to leave EU on May 22 as talks with opposition begin

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - Ahead of talks with her political nemesis to break the Brexit impasse, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday (April 3) she wanted Britain to be able to leave the European Union with an exit deal on May 22.

Mrs May had agreed with EU leaders to delay Brexit until May 22 if her Withdrawal Agreement with the bloc was approved by parliament by March 29 but lawmakers rejected her deal for a third time.

She is now seeking to thrash out a Brexit compromise with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"What I want to see now is us able to find a position where we can across this House (of Commons) support the Withdrawal Agreement and a deal which enables to leave on 22 May," she told parliament.

She added that there were several areas of agreement between her and Mr Corbyn.

“There are actually a number of areas we agree on in relation to Brexit ... what we want to do now is to find a way forward that can command the support of this House and deliver on Brexit,” Mrs May said.

She listed a desire to protect jobs, to leave the EU with a deal and to end free movement as some of the areas of agreement, without ruling out remaining in a customs union with the EU – a key Labour demand that she has until now dismissed out of hand.

A Labour spokesman said on Wednesday the party is ready for serious discussion with PM May if she is ready to relax the ‘red lines’ she has so far set in negotiations

Mrs May is due to meet Mr Corbyn at 1330 GMT (9.30pm Singapore time) on Wednesday to try and thrash out a Brexit compromise.

The spokesman acknowledged that time was running out to find a way to break the impasse in parliament over Brexit, and said that legally binding changes to the proposed future relationship with the EU could reduce Labour’s concerns about the separate Withdrawal Agreement.