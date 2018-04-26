While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 26

Friends or not, France’s Macron challenges Trump in Congress speech

A day after flaunting his friendship with Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron forcefully challenged many of the US president’s policies on Wednesday, urging the United States to engage more with the world, step up the fight against climate change and stay in the Iran nuclear pact for now.

Capping a three-day visit, Macron repeatedly criticised the president’s isolationist principles in a speech to a joint meeting of Congress, an honour given to a small number of visiting foreign leaders.

Macron said US involvement in the global community was vital and Trump’s opposition to the Paris climate accord and international trade agreements was short-sighted.

The French president even took a dig at Trump’s famous 2016 campaign slogan, calling for the United States to help “make our planet great again.”

'Golden State Killer' suspect arrested in one of the worst unsolved crime sprees in US history

More than 40 years after the so-called "Golden State Killer" began to terrorise Californians, raping dozens of women and killing at least 12, authorities announced on Wednesday that they had arrested 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo in the case.

News of DeAngelo's arrest marked a sudden development in what had been one of the most notorious unsolved crime sprees in US history, one that stretched over a decade and terrorised scores of people across California.

Police said DNA evidence helped lead them to DeAngelo, who had been living in Citrus Heights, California, a city outside Sacramento.

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump waxwork

Melania Trump took Washington by storm with her bold fashion choices this week - now, the model-turned-first lady is a permanent fixture for tourists in New York, complete with her signature pose, lips pursed and eyes slightly squinting.

The work was introduced by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who hailed his ex-boss' wife, known for her low-profile public persona, as a "very caring and graceful person" who is often underestimated.

"She really has her finger on the pulse of what's going on politically, what's going on in the media, and is able to really offer sage advice," added Spicer, who left his job last July.

Football: Real Madrid snatch 2-1 comeback win at Bayern Munich

Holders Real Madrid came from a goal down to snatch a precious 2-1 victory at wasteful Bayern Munich on Wednesday and carry a considerable advantage into their Champions League semi-final second leg in Spain.

Real, eyeing a third straight title, needed a 44th-minute equaliser by Marcelo against the run of play to cancel out Joshua Kimmich's opener after Bayern, chasing three trophies this season, had missed a hatful of chances.

A perfect break allowed Real substitute Marco Asensio to beat Sven Ulreich with a fine effort and grab the winner in the 57th minute.

Trump thanks Kanye West after rapper tweets his love for 'my brother'

President Donald Trump thanked rapper Kanye West for sharing his "dragon energy" on Wednesday.

"Thank you Kanye, very cool!" Trump said on Twitter, retweeting a West post from earlier in the day.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West wrote. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

