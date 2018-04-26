Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump waxwork

NEW YORK (AFP) - Melania Trump took Washington by storm with her bold fashion choices this week - now, the model-turned-first lady is a permanent fixture for tourists in New York, complete with her signature pose, lips pursed and eyes slightly squinting.

The work was introduced by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who hailed his ex-boss' wife, known for her low-profile public persona, as a "very caring and graceful person" who is often underestimated.

"She really has her finger on the pulse of what's going on politically, what's going on in the media, and is able to really offer sage advice," added Spicer, who left his job last July.

Rumours have long swirled over the health of the first couple's marriage, particularly since allegations by a former adult film actress and an ex-Playboy model that they had relationships with Trump after he married Melania in 2005.

Spicer downplayed the notion of a lasting rift.

"I'm sure they have their moments like any couple does, but she is a great supportive spouse," he said, adding: "I think there is a genuine love and concern and that's what's the most important."

Pressed for further anecdotes from his six months in the Trump White House, Spicer instead plugged his forthcoming book, The Briefing, which is set to be published in July.

It will be the latest in a rapid succession of political tell-alls after former FBI chief James Comey's A Higher Loyalty and journalist Michael Wolff's explosive Fire And Fury, which has sold more than two million copies since its publication in January.

The Melania Trump wax work, which stands in a faux Oval Office next to her husband, will leave New York on May 31 for the Madam Tussauds museum in the capital Washington.