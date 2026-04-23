While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 23, 2026

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US forces patrolling near the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska, after it was boarded and seized by US forces on April 19.

US intercepts 3 Iran oil tankers in Asia waters: Sources

The US military has intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters and is redirecting them away from their positions near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, shipping and security sources said on April 22.

Washington has imposed a blockade on Iran’s trade by sea while Iran has fired on ships to prevent them sailing through the Strait of Hormuz waterway at the entrance to the Middle East Gulf. Nearly two months after the US and Israel began their war on Iran, there is little sign of peace talks resuming during an uneasy ceasefire.

The closure of the strait has disrupted supply of a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies, and caused a global energy crisis.

US forces have seized an Iranian cargo ship and an oil tanker in recent days. Iran said it had captured two container ships seeking to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on April 22 after firing on them and another vessel, its first seizures since the war began.

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Indonesia finance minister briefly floats strait levy

PHOTO: REUTERS

Indonesia’s finance minister raised – then quickly downplayed – the idea of imposing a levy on ships using the straits of Malacca and Singapore, stressing that Jakarta would not exploit strategic waterways for revenue.

Speaking at a financial symposium in Jakarta on April 22, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa acknowledged that while Indonesia sits at the strait, a critical global trade and energy route, turning that into a source of income is neither straightforward nor necessarily appropriate.

“If only it could be like that, but that’s not the case,” he said in his speech, pointing to the legal, geopolitical and practical constraints involved.

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Trump alleges Virginia referendum was ‘rigged’

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US President Donald Trump on April 22 alleged a vote in which Virginia backed a new electoral map that could favour Democrats was “rigged” – echoing his false claims over the 2020 election.

“A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT,” Mr Trump said on social media. “All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’”

The state voted in a referendum on April 21 to allow the redrawing of the congressional map, giving Democrats a strong advantage in 10 of the state’s 11 House districts, up from their previous 6-5 edge.

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Man City go top of Premier League, Burnley relegated

PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester City edged ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor condemned Burnley to relegation on April 22.

The defeat confirmed the Clarets’ third Premier League relegation in five seasons, consigning them to the Championship alongside Wolves next season.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal as Pep Guardiola’s men ended the day top of the table for the first time since August, but the City boss was frustrated at his side’s inability to win by a greater margin.

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Rosenior sacked by Chelsea after Brighton defeat

PHOTO: AFP

Liam Rosenior was dismissed on April 22 after slamming Chelsea’s “unacceptable” 3-0 English Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, which was the first time they had lost five consecutive league games without scoring since 1912.

His side were blown away at the Amex Stadium on April 21, with goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck leaving their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in tatters. Afterwards, the furious Englishman accused his players of lacking “desire, spirit and courage”.

The 41-year-old signed a six-year contract but lasted just 107 days.

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