While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 19, 2026

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An ambulance at the site of a shooting incident, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 18. The shooter was identified as a 58-year-old native of Russia who had a criminal record.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Six die in Ukraine shooting, hostage situation

Ukrainian police killed a man alleged to have opened fire on April 18 at passersby in a Kyiv district before barricading himself into a supermarket with hostages and refusing to negotiate in an incident that killed six people.

Ukraine’s Security Service said the shooting was being investigated as a terrorist act.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in his nightly video address, said the shooting happened in the leafy Holosiivskyi district, injuring 14 people, including a 12-year-old boy.

Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Ruslan Kravchenko said the shooter had been identified as a 58-year-old native of the Russian capital, Moscow.

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Trump warns against ‘blackmail’ as Iran closes strait

Iran’s military declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again on April 18, prompting ships to abandon attempts to transit and President Donald Trump to warn Tehran against trying to “blackmail” the United States.

On April 17, Tehran had declared the strait, which usually carries a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, open after a ceasefire was agreed in Israel’s war with Iran’s ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This prompted elation in global markets and sent oil prices plunging, but with Mr Trump insisting that a US naval blockade of Iranian ports would continue until a deal to end the wider war was concluded, Tehran said it was shuttering the strait once more late on the morning of April 18.

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India protests after Iran fires at two ships in Hormuz

PHOTO: REUTERS

New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador on April 18 to lodge a protest over a “shooting incident” involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry said.

Iran has reversed its pledge to reopen the strategic trade route to commercial traffic during a ceasefire in the Middle East war in protest at a US counter-blockade of the waterway, a crucial passage for crude oil and gas.

Security monitors said several commercial ships came under fire and threats from Iranian forces on April 18 as they tried to cross the strait.

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One dead, six injured in race F1’s Verstappen entered

PHOTO, SCREENSHOT: REUTERS, X

Racing driver Juha Miettinen died and six others were injured on April 18 after an accident at the ADAC 24h Nuerburgring qualifiers that four-times Formula One champion Max Verstappen was due to compete in.

Organisers said Miettinen, who was 66 years old, died after a crash that stopped the race after about half an hour of the scheduled four hours.

All the other drivers were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

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Tiger Woods ‘responding well to treatment’ in rehab

PHOTO: REUTERS

Tiger Woods is making progress as he follows an intensive rehab programme after his arrest on a driving under the influence charge, the Daily Mail reported.

‘He’s got a pain management doctor who is helping him deal with his body pain without addictive opioids,” a source told the British publication. “He calls or Zooms a small number of people.”

Woods, 50, is believed to be in Switzerland in an inpatient residential treatment programme that is scheduled to run for 90 days.

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