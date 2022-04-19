While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 19

Ukraine says Russia begins offensive in east

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had started an anticipated new offensive in the east while a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv, the first civilian victims in the western city about 60km from Poland.

Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed four people in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv when shells hit a playground near a residential building.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said in a video address that Russian forces had begun the "Battle of Donbass" after senior officials said Moscow had begun a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank.

"A very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive," he said, adding: "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."

