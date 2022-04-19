Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn twin boy dies

LISBON (REUTERS, AFP) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday (April 18) one of the two babies has died.

"It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media.

"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they said.

Asking for privacy during this difficult time, the couple thanked the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support.

The 37-year old Ronaldo, five-times world player of the year, rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus.

The couple, who met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.

“Your pain is our pain, Cristiano,” Manchester United tweeted. “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Real Madrid also responded saying on their web page that the club, “its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection.”