While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 13

Putin’s top ally in Ukraine arrested, say authorities
Ukraine on Tuesday said it arrested the Kremlin’s most prominent ally in the country as Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his strongest signal yet the war will grind on, warning peace talks were at a dead end.
In February, Ukraine said Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, escaped from house arrest after the authorities opened a treason case against him.
The pro-Russian figure, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter, has denied wrongdoing.
“Pro-Russian traitors and agents of the Russian intelligence services, remember – your crimes have no statute of limitations,” Ukraine’s security service posted on Facebook alongside a photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs.
Pentagon asks top 8 US weapons makers to meet on Ukraine
The Pentagon will host leaders from the top eight US weapons manufacturers on Wednesday to discuss the industry's capacity to meet Ukraine's weapons needs if the war with Russia lasts years, two people familiar with the meeting said on Tuesday.
Demand for weapons has shot up after Russia's invasion on Feb 24 spurred US and allied weapons transfers to Ukraine.
Resupplying as well as planning for a longer war is expected to be discussed at the meeting, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
150 salmonella cases in Europe linked to Kinder factory
A total of 150 salmonella cases have been detected in nine European countries, two specialist European agencies said on Tuesday, pointing the finger at a Kinder chocolate factory in Belgium that has been closed.
"Most cases are children under 10 years of age, with many being hospitalised," the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Food Safety Authority said in a joint statement.
As of April 8, 2022, nine countries had reported 119 confirmed and 31 probable cases, said the statement.
Screening for anxiety should begin at age 8, US panel says
Children as young as eight years old should be screened for anxiety and those aged 12 and over for depression, according to new recommendations by the government-backed US Preventive Services Task Force.
The guidance for healthcare providers, still in draft form, applies to children and teens who are not showing signs or symptoms of these conditions.
While the problem of undiagnosed mental health issues in children predates the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors and psychologists have warned that the impact of the health crisis on some children may be traumatic.
Man City's Fernandinho surprises Guardiola by announcing exit
Manchester City captain Fernandinho shocked manager Pep Guardiola by saying on Tuesday he planned to leave the English champions at the end of the season.
The 36-year-old former Brazil international, who has won four Premier League titles since joining City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, revealed his intentions at a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Atletico Madrid.
Fernandinho, asked if he would like to extend his stay at the Etihad for another year, replied: "No, I want to play regularly. I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, which is the most important for me."