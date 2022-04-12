Football: Man City captain Fernandinho surprises Guardiola by announcing exit

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Manchester City captain Fernandinho shocked manager Pep Guardiola by saying on Tuesday (April 12) he planned to leave the English champions at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old former Brazil international, who has won four Premier League titles since joining City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, revealed his intentions at a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Atletico Madrid.

Fernandinho, asked if he would like to extend his stay at the Etihad for another year, replied: "No, I want to play regularly. I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, which is the most important for me."

Guardiola, alongside the midfielder at the press conference, was taken aback by his skipper's announcement.

"Oh! I didn't know. You give me the news," he said.

"I didn't hear it. We will see what happens. I don't know what will happen.

"He is so important. I'll ask him," the Spaniard insisted.

Guardiola said Fernandinho had been "an incredible player for Manchester City".

The manager added: "At the end of the season we talk, maybe it's because of his family. I would love it. We will talk."

'Honest and spontaneous'

Fernandinho later took to social media to clarify his comments.

"I was 100 per cent honest and spontaneous in answering that question at today's press conference," he wrote in a Twitter post.

"But anyone who knows me also knows that my greatest honesty is with Man City and my duties as team captain."