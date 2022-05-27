US, China panellists clash on Ukraine war; ex-S'pore diplomat urges world order beyond authoritarianism-democracy binary

SINGAPORE - The United States seeks an ideological approach to world order, while China seeks a secular one based on national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This requires countries to not interfere in other countries' internal affairs, and to respect one another, said Professor Jia Qingguo from the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding at Beijing's Peking University.

But China's vision for the international order is that countries must show deference to Chinese interests, countered Ms Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Programme at the German Marshall Fund, a United States think-tank.

"We should be a little cautious in understanding what respect means. Because when countries have put their own interests ahead of Chinese interests, that has been interpreted by Beijing as disrespect, and you know how many countries have been targeted with economic coercion, political punishment because they didn't respect Chinese interests," she said, citing as examples Japan, Australia, Lithuania, Canada and "many other countries".

Ms Glaser and Prof Jia - who is also a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a top advisory body in China - were participating in a virtual panel on Friday (May 27) at The Future Of Asia, an annual global conference organised by Japanese media group Nikkei.

Singapore's former top diplomat Bilahari Kausikan was the other panellist at the session, which produced largely polite but at times trenchant exchanges between the American analyst and the Chinese academic as they debated the impact of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine on US-China relations and the international order.

Mr Kausikan, who now chairs the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore, said Prof Jia had made a valid point in distinguishing the US' ideological approach with China's secular one.

Insisting on defining global shifts in an overly ideological way - for instance, as a conflict between authoritarianism and democracy - could dilute support for the West in Asia, where there is an ambivalence about such terms, Mr Kausikan said.

"Countries in Asia do understand what is at stake in Ukraine, and that's why you have seen, by and large, most countries give what support they can to the West," he explained. "(But) not every country in this region finds every aspect of Western democracy universally attractive, nor does it find every aspect of, say, Chinese authoritarianism universally abhorrent.

"The world is a much more complex place," the ex-ambassador added. "Better to focus on the interests involved. I think that's easier to understand for everybody and easier to sustain over the long run."

Mr Kausikan said the Russia-Ukraine conflict has generally swung global favour in the direction of the West - something "China cannot be very happy about" - and pointed to the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) as putting Washington in not a bad position.

The 14-country trade initiative, launched earlier this week, intends to establish common standards in areas like supply-chain resilience and clean energy and is part of US efforts to counter China's growing regional influence. IPEF is unlikely to include binding commitments, and some countries and experts have expressed scepticism.

"I was very pleasantly surprised that so many countries, despite significant ambiguities still, signed on to IPEF," said Mr Kausikan. "It recognises that the US is an irreplaceable part of any strategic equation in this part of the world."