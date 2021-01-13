YouTube removes new content uploaded to Trump's channel

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA (AFP) - Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday (Jan 12) temporarily suspended United States President Donald Trump’s channel and removed a video for violating its policy against inciting violence.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” YouTube said in a statement.

The channel is now “temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a ‘minimum’ of seven days”, the statement read.

Facebook last week suspended Mr Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following the violent invasion of the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, which temporarily disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Twitter went a step further by deleting Mr Trump’s account, depriving him of his favourite platform. He also was hit with suspensions by services like Snapchat and Twitch.