In Pictures: Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Congress forced to suspend ongoing debate as protesters smash windows to enter the historic building.

Published
6 min ago
Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A US Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC, USA, on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.PHOTO: AFP
A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Members of Congress evacuate the House Chamber as protesters attempt to enter during a joint session of Congress in Washington on Jan 6, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People wear plastic respirators as they are evacuated from the House Chamber as protesters attempt to enter the chamber during a joint session of Congress on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A view of a note left by a supporter of US President Donald J. Trump on the desk of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after supporters of US President Donald J. Trump breached the US Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump sits on the desk of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after supporters of US President Donald J. Trump breached the US Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building on Jan 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.PHOTO: AFP
U.S. Capitol Police detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on Jan 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS