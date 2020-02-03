Wuhan virus: US reports 9th confirmed case; Trump says US has 'shut down' coronavirus threat

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - California health officials said on Sunday (Feb 2) they had confirmed a ninth case of the new, fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States in Santa Clara, located in the San Francisco Bay area.

The woman is being quarantined and the family she was staying which is now isolation at their home. She was never sick enough to require hospitalisation, Santa Clara County health officials told a news conference.

The woman, who recently travelled to the epicentre of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, is the second case in Santa Clara reported, health officials said. They said the case is not related to the first case in Santa Clara.

Santa Clara is located about 40 miles south-east of San Francisco.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed county health officials of the case Sunday morning, said Sara Cody, health officer of the Public Health Department of the County of Santa Clara.

The flu-like coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a market that traded illegally in wildlife in Hubei's provincial capital, Wuhan, has so far resulted in 350 deaths in China.

Confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other nations, according to the CDC.

US health officials have said risks to the United States remain low.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the US has taken decisive action to protect Americans from the threat of the coronavirus while offering help to China.

Trump appeared to downplay concerns about the flu-like virus that has killed more than 300 people in China and spread to more than two dozen countries, telling Fox television in an interview: "We're gonna see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes."

Concerns about the virus spurred the United States to declare a public health emergency and bar entry to foreign nationals who have recently visited China.

Under new restrictions that go into effect at 5pm ET (2200 GMT) Sunday, US citizens who have travelled in China within 14 days will be directed to one of seven airports designated for screening.

"We can't have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem - the coronavirus," Trump told Fox during a short interview broadcast on Sunday.

He said US officials had offered China "tremendous help" in dealing with the epidemic.

Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, in a separate interview, said China has been more open about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but had not yet accepted US offers of assistance.

"So far the Chinese have been more transparent certainly than in past crises and we appreciate that," O'Brien said in an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation."

He said Beijing has still not responded to US offers of help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health professionals.