White House says concerned about recession but US economy strong

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The American economy remains strong, but a White House economist acknowledged on Tuesday (June 21) that President Joe Biden's team is concerned about a possible recession.

With inflation soaring at the fastest pace in more than four decades, sending prices for gas and housing rocketing, Americans are feeling the pain and the Federal Reserve is cranking up interest rates to try to cool the economy, fuelling fears of a sharp downturn.

Despite a contraction in the first three months of the year, core parts of the world's largest economy remain in good shape, including the labour market and consumer spending, Cecelia Rouse, head of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers said on CNBC.

"When we look at recession (risks)... that's obviously a concern, but the bones of our economy are solid," she said, noting that the United States is better positioned to face the challenges than most other nations.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also tried to quell recession fears, saying a downturn is not "inevitable" even while the economy will slow as it "transitions to stable growth."

Rouse said Biden is focused on the inflation challenge, which is mostly related to the Covid-19 pandemic: "It's not easy to turn back on a global economy."

Global supply chain snarls have been a key factor in fueling the prices increases, and continued pandemic lockdowns in China are adding to the ongoing uncertainty.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a "game changer," she said.

"We all hope the Fed can get inflation under control without ceding too much on maximum employment," Rouse said "We all hope for the longed-for soft landing."