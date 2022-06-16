Fed hikes US interest rate 0.75 points, biggest since 1994

The US Fed is battling to tamp down rising prices through interest rate hikes. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
12 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US Federal Reserve announced the most aggressive interest rate increase in nearly 30 years, raising the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday (June 15) as it battles against surging inflation.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee reaffirmed that it remains "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 per cent objective" and expects to continue to raise the key rate.

Committee members now see the rate ending the year at 3.4 per cent, up from the 1.9 per cent projection in March, according to the median quarterly forecast.

More On This Topic
America's inflation headache gets worse
Biden blames Republicans, Russia's invasion of Ukraine for soaring inflation

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top