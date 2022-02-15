Washington DC, Maryland join other US states in easing Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations have decreased in recent weeks after the Omicron variant pushed them to record highs. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
31 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Washington DC will no longer require people show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday (Feb 15), its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialling back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs.

Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced on Monday that the city will no longer make masks mandatory in many indoor settings - including restaurants, bars, gyms and houses of worship - starting on March 1.

Masks will still be required in schools, libraries, nursing homes, public transit and healthcare facilities, among other settings.

Ms Bowser said a dramatic drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks spurred the decision to relax some of the emergency measures introduced in December.

"What we know is that we have to be nimble if something should change, like it changed in December with a new, very contagious variant," the mayor told a news conference.

In neighbouring Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced on Monday that the requirement for masks and face coverings in state buildings will end on Feb 22.

Mr Hogan has also called on the state's board of education to rescind its school mask policy.

The governors of New York and Massachusetts announced last week that they would end certain mask mandates in their states, following similar moves by New Jersey, California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon.

President Joe Biden has said dropping mask requirements entirely may be premature even though he hinted at the possibility of easing those requirements for children as more are vaccinated.

US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Rochelle Walensky told Reuters last week that the agency was sticking to its guidance for universal masking in schools given that Covid cases remained high nationwide.

Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations have decreased in recent weeks after the fast-spreading Omicron variant pushed them to record highs.

The US recorded an average of 189,268 new cases over the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally, while hospitalisations dropped to just above 82,000, significantly below the record of 152,756 logged at the beginning of the year.

More On This Topic
With Covid-19 mask restrictions set to lift in US, a haze of uncertainty lingers
Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months in US
Related Stories
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top