Wall Street says a recession is coming, consumers say it's already here

ATLANTA (BLOOMBERG) - The recession calls are getting louder on Wall Street, but for many of the households and businesses who make up the world economy the downturn is already here.

Take Ms Gina Palmer, who runs She Salon on Atlanta's busy Northside Drive west of downtown. She'd ordinarily expect her business to be alive with the din of customers on a Friday morning.

But on that day late last month, it was largely empty and quiet, save for a few employees. With summer break moving into full swing, her clientele is preoccupied with affording summer camps for their kids amid soaring food and gasoline costs.

"When people look at their budgets, the first thing they cut is self care," Ms Palmer said. "I've seen my clients go from having weekly appointments to bi-weekly, and my bi-weekly clients are now coming in every six weeks."

Some 6,400km away, Ms Abbie Marshall, the landlady of The Buck Inn in the countryside of northern England, is also trying to cope with surging costs. When she took over the pub last year, she ran the numbers on a 4 per cent inflation rate - an assumption that would normally be seen as conservative given it's twice the Bank of England target. But now it's above 9 per cent and rapidly heading for double digits.

Ms Marshall has changed the costs on her menu four times and raised the price of a pint of beer on three occasions.

For Ms Palmer, Ms Marshall and many others, the technical definitions of a recession - traditionally two quarters of contraction - are irrelevant.

Goldman Sachs Group economists put the risk of such a slump in the US in the next year at 30 per cent.

A Bloomberg Economics model sees a 38 per cent chance in the same period, with the risks building beyond that time frame.

But for many it already feels like it's here.

More than one-third of Americans believe the economy is now in a recession, according to a poll last month by CivicScience.

The worries among small business owners, consumers and others are illustrated by so-called Misery Indexes, which blend unemployment and inflation rates.

The gauge for the US is already 12.2 per cent, similar to levels witnessed at the start of the pandemic and in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, according to Bloomberg Economics.