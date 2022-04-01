US warned firms about Russia's Kaspersky software day after Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States government began privately warning some American companies the day after Russia invaded Ukraine that Moscow could manipulate software designed by Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky to cause harm, according to a senior US official and two people familiar with the matter.

The classified briefings are part of Washington's broader strategy to prepare providers of critical infrastructure such as water, telecommunications and energy for potential Russian intrusions.

President Joe Biden said last week that sanctions imposed on Russia for its Feb 24 attack on Ukraine could result in a backlash, including cyber disruptions, but the White House did not offer specifics.

"The risk calculation has changed with the Ukraine conflict," said the senior US official about Kaspersky's software. "It has increased."

Kaspersky, one of the cybersecurity industry's most popular anti-virus software makers, is headquartered in Moscow and was founded by Mr Eugene Kaspersky, whom US officials describe as a former Russian intelligence officer.

A Kaspersky spokesman said in a statement that the briefings about purported risks of Kaspersky software would be "further damaging" to Kaspersky's reputation "without giving the company the opportunity to respond directly to such concerns" and that it "is not appropriate or just".

The senior US official said Kaspersky's Russia-based staff could be coerced into providing or helping establish remote access into their customers' computers by Russian law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

Mr Kaspersky, according to his company website, graduated from the Institute of Cryptography, Telecommunications and Computer Science, which the Soviet KGB previously administered. The company spokesman said Mr Kaspersky worked as a software engineer during military service.

The Russian cybersecurity firm, which has an office in the US, lists partnerships with Microsoft, Intel and IBM on its website. Microsoft declined to comment. Intel and IBM did not respond to requests for comment.

On March 25, the US Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky to its list of communications equipment and service providers deemed threats to US national security.

It is not the first time that Washington has said Kaspersky could be influenced by the Kremlin.

The Trump administration spent months banning Kaspersky from government systems and warning numerous companies to not use the software in 2017 and 2018.

US security agencies conducted a series of similar cybersecurity briefings surrounding the Trump ban. The content of those meetings four years ago was comparable to the new briefings, said one of the people familiar with the matter.