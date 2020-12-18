US Vice-President Mike Pence receives Covid-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US Vice-President Mike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine in a televised event at the White House on Friday (Dec 18) in a bid to encourage Americans to get the shot.

Mr Pence received the first of two doses of Pfizer's vaccine in an office building on the White House compound. Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon-General Jerome Adams also received the vaccine.

"History will record that this week was the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic," said Mr Pence, who chairs the White House's coronavirus task force. "But with cases rising across the country, hospitalisations rising across the country, we have a ways to go."

The US distributed about 2.9 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine this week, the first since its approval for use.

More than 300,000 Americans have died from the virus, and new cases and current hospitalisations have reached record levels this month.

Recent polls have shown that confidence in the vaccine is increasing but that many Americans still harbour doubts. Pfizer's vaccine requires two doses, meaning Mr Pence and Mr Adams will need to receive a second shot in three weeks.

"I didn't feel a thing," said Mr Pence of the shot.