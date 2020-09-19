US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at age 87 from pancreatic cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon for American liberals.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday (Sept 18) at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming.

Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said in a statement.

Her departure could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving it further to the right.

